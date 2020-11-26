Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash on I-95 north before NW 119 St.; NB lanes closed

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has been killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade that has led troopers to shut down all northbound lanes just before Northwest 119th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene along I-95 Express North, Thursday afternoon.

According to FHP, the incident happened at around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators said a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on the express lanes when it collided into a Lexus sedan, a Mazda SUV and a Chevy pickup truck.

Officials said the force of the impact caused the motorcyclist to be ejected. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused the Chevy to catch fire. All occupants were able to exit the truck before it became fully engulfed.

Authorities said all of the drivers and passengers in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

As of 4:45 p.m., all northbound lanes remain closed. Troopers urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



