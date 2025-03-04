MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday after losing control and being struck by a tractor-trailer on the Palmetto Expressway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near Northwest 67th Avenue in Miami Lakes.

Authorities said the man was traveling westbound when he fell from his motorcycle and landed on the roadway. Moments later, an oncoming tractor-trailer collided with him.

Drivers said the man was seen speeding in and out of traffic before the incident occurred.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Drone video captured member of FHP with the motorcycle as troopers investigate the crash.

The westbound lanes of State Road 826 were closed for many hours but have since reopened.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.