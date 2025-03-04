MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday after losing control and being struck by a tractor-trailer on the Palmetto Expressway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near Northwest 67th Avenue.

Authorities said the man was traveling west when he fell from his motorcycle and landed on the roadway. Moments later, an oncoming tractor-trailer collided with him.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The westbound lanes of State Road 826 are closed, with traffic being diverted onto Northwest 67th Avenue.

