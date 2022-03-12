PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A motorcyclist has died after, police said, the rider slammed into a car in Palmetto Bay, leading officers to shut down U.S. 1 in the area.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along U.S. 1, near Southwest 147th Street, just before 6:45 p.m., Friday.

As of 10 p.m., U.S. 1 remained closed in both directions near Southwest 147th Street.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

