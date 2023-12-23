NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade that left a man dead and led to hours-long southbound lane closures and traffic tie-ups.

A traffic camera captured Florida Highway Patrol troopers diverting southbound traffic to the express lanes south of the Golden Glades Interchange, just after 6 p.m., Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a victim was riding a black Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle southbound as a black Infiniti sedan was entering the highway from Northwest 151st Street.

Investigators said a pickup truck suddenly crossed into the path of the Infiniti, causing the driver of the Infiniti to swerve to avoid a collision.

Authorities said that maneuver caused the Infiniti to enter the outside lane, where it collided with the motorcycle. The impact caused the victim to be ejected and come to rest on the roadway.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died. No other injuries have been reported.

The crash also led to the closure of the Florida Turnpike ramp to I-95 and the State Road 826 ramp to I-95 while troopers investigated.

The southbound lanes and ramps have since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.