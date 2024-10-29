MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a serious accident that left one motorist in serious condition on Monday evening.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a GMC Yukon SUV and motorcycle on 13th Street and Collins Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Officials said a man driving the motorcycle was injured and is currently in serious condition.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported the motorcyclist to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Unit.

No word on the condition of the driver in the SUV.

Police have shut down Collins Avenue as they investigate.

