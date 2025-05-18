MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after they were hit while riding their motorcycle by a driver who took off, police said.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Southwest Eighth Avenue and Seventh Street, ar around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said a driver slammed into the motorcyclist and left them on the road.

Cameras showed an officer comforting the victim before paramedics arrived.

Witness Oscar Vega said he was almost hit by the same driver.

“The motorcycle was next to me, and when [the light] was green, we passed, but the motorcycle went first, and [the car] almost hit me, but he didn’t hit me, but he went straight, the other car, past the red light, and hit the motorcycle and crashed [into] him immediately,” he said.

MIami Fire Rescue crews rushed the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the crash remain under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

