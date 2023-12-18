MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a violent crash along the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital and led to the closure of all eastbound lanes.

A traffic camera captured Miami Beach Police officers diverting eastbound traffic at the intersection with Fountain Street, Sunday night.

Investigators said this was a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle just east of Fountain Street.

Paramedics transported the driver of the motorcycle to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Officials urge motorists to avoid the area and take the Venetian, Julia Tuttle or 79th Street causeways as alternate routes.

