MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach after a violent crash sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

A traffic camera captured Miami Beach Police officers diverting eastbound traffic at the intersection with Fountain Street, Sunday night.

Investigators said this was a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle just east of Fountain Street.

Paramedics transported the driver of the motorcycle to Ryder Trauma Center. As of late Sunday night, his condition was unknown.

