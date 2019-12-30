Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash involving Miami Police vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a motorcyclist to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a crash with an unmarked City of Miami Police vehicle.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street, near the Miami River, Monday afternoon.

Paramedics have transported the motorcyclist to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

It remains unclear who was at fault.

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.