MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Miami.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 20th Street, just west of Interstate 95.

Miami Police said, this all unfolded just after 2a.m. Tuesday, when they responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcyclist who had been struck by a vehicle.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a red Honda overturned in the bushes, just inches away from what appears to be a pump outside a building.

At this time, they’re limited details as to what lead to the crash.

But officials said, the 34-year-old man who was on the motorcycle, was taken to Jackson Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.

This is an active scene and is also causing some traffic delays in the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

