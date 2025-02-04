MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager, who was driving a stolen vehicle without a license, was arrested after he hit and killed a motorcyclist in Miami, police said.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 20th Street, just west of Interstate 95.

Miami Police said, this all unfolded just after 2a.m. Tuesday, when they responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcyclist who had been struck by a car.

Based on the evidence gathered at the scene along with witness statements, it appears the driver was speeding down 7th Avenue and ran a red light, which caused them to hit the man on the motorcycle, police said.

“The KIA was headed southbound on Northwest 7th Avenue at a high-rated speed, ran the red light. The motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on 20th Street, collided together. We’re investigating the possibility the possibility that the vehicle might be stolen,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

The forceful collision cause the red Kia Soul involved to overturn into nearby bushes, just barely missing what appears to be a pump outside a nearby building.

“The Kia is overturned and the motorcycle is badly crashed,” said Officer Vega.

The motorcycle was also mangled in the wreckage and found in the bushes of the nearby building.

The 34-year-old man, identified as John Koontz, who was on the motorcycle, was taken to Jackson Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, 17-year-old Omari Terry, remained on the scene.

Terry and his female passenger, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“The driver and passenger of the Kia were treated on the scene,” said Officer Vega.

Throughout the interrogation it was determine the the vehicle was stolen. Terry was arrested for grand theft auto.

Police also said Terry was driving without a license.

They were later taken to Miami Police Central Station for questioning.

At this time, Miami Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. No charges relating to the accident have been filed at this time.

The roads close to the intersection was shut down for roughly six hours, causing traffic heavy delays in the area.

The roadways have since been cleared and the vehicles were towed away from the scene.

