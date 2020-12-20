Motorcyclist dies after veering off turnpike in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash took the life of a motorcyclist on the turnpike overnight.

A motorcyclist was riding south on the turnpike entrance ramp at Southwest 8th Street when he lost control and veered off the road.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m., Saturday morning.

That rider would not survive.

Officials have yet to identify the victim.

