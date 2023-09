MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to a deadly motorcycle accident overnight in Miami.

The crash happened along Northwest 27th Avenue and Southwest 8th Street around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The entire intersection was shut down while authorities investigated. It has since reopened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.