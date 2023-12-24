MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a motorcycle rider to the hospital after he was struck in a busy part of Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 36th Street, Saturday morning.

Maria, a woman who said she witnessed the crash, described the moment of impact.

“The white car, he was right, and the white car just came that way, and he just knocked [the motorcyclist],” she said.

Maria said the driver of a white car ran a stoplight and struck the motorcycle.

“The other guy went [through] the red light. He just didn’t care; he left. I tried to stop him, but he left.”

Cameras captured the victim lying on the pavement in severe pain as a police officer knelt beside him.

“[The driver] just, like, run, because he knew he did something bad,” said Maria. “I saw it was a white car, small, and it was a guy.”

Investigators said the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m.

“[The driver] just knocked him, and the bike went that way; it almost kicked me,” said Maria, “and then I saw [the motorcyclist] over there, and I went to support him.”

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

As of Saturday night, police have not provided a description of the white car, as they continue their search for the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the car driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

