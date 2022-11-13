MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after they collided with a car in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene, but it’s unclear whether or not the motorist suffered any injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

