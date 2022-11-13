MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after they collided with a vehicle in Miami.

The incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street around 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

Police said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

