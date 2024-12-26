SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on U.S. 1 in South Miami-Dade sent a motorcyclist to the hospital and led to traffic delays.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near mile marker 124, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, where a heavy police presence could be seen.

Despite his injuries, the patient appeared to be awake and alert as he was offloaded on a stretcher.

Details surrounding the crash, includingwhether or not anyone else was hurt, remain unclear, as police continue to investigate.

