MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person believed to have been involved in a scooter accident was airlifted to a nearby hospital Tuesday morning after being transferred from an ambulance to an air rescue helicopter.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the accident occurred around 6 a.m. on 194th Terrace near Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami Gardens.

First responders were seen parked at the Visitation Church off 191st Street and North Miami Avenue, where they coordinated the transport to ensure the victim could receive immediate medical attention.

As a result of this incident, southbound Northwest Seventh Avenue has been shut down as police investigate and clear the crash scene.

Details surrounding the accident remain unclear, and authorities have been contacted for more information as the investigation continues.

