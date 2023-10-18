MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the conflict in Israel rages on, more evacuees arrived in South Florida.

7News cameras captured families reuniting as another flight landed at Miami International Airport, Monday morning.

While the new arrivals are happy to be back in Miami, they returned with heavy hearts and anger due to what is going on Israel.

Mothers that spoke with 7News said their sons decided to stay in Israel to assist families and pack meals for soldiers.

“There are thousands of our children who have just decided to stay and fight and that everybody should please pray,” Ann Deakter said.

“They have two sirens while we were at the airport getting ready to take off, and so we had to go into the bomb shelter twice,” Bracha Pitch said. “At the airport, when we pulled up at the airport, we can hear the rockets landing and the booms.”

The families that spoke with 7News are urging for people to pray for the ones that are sill in Israel as they continue to fight in the war.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.