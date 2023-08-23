DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken mother is on a mission to find her son’s killer. She was at the Miami-Dade Headquarters in Doral where she made an emotional plea for help.

Timothy Starks’ mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, had nothing but kind words to say about her 20-year-old son who lost his life in March 2022 in a Hialeah shooting on the Palmetto Expressway.

“My Timothy … was very funny, had nothing but life in him,” she said on Wednesday as she pleaded with the public for their help in finding the shooter. “Please come forward, please be anonymous, please.”

On the day of the shooting, Starks, also known as rapper Baby Cino, was in a red Nissan Ultima that was riddled with bullets after the incident. He was being driven by a friend after he was released from jail for a weapons charge

Detectives said he was targeted, shot in the head and killed. A friend driving the car was shot in the stomach.

The ordeal occurred on the northbound lanes of State Road 826, or the Palmetto Expressway known to the locals, and Okeechobee Road around 3 p.m.

“We know based on our investigation that multiple people, hundreds of people were on the expressway at the time of this incident and we’re requesting that those people that were there on the Palmetto Expressway come forward,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Johnathan Sabel.

Following the drive-by shooting, the car came to a stop when it crashed into a wall on the expressway.

Police said, at the time, the subject may have been seen driving a gray or silver Jeep Cherokee.

As authorities continue to follow leads, they hope whoever comes forward will be the missing link to solve the case.

“My family and I would really really appreciate it so we can have closure,” said Starks’ mother.

While police were looking at Starks as a possible suspect in another shooting that occurred in February 2022, they came to believe that the shooting that took Starks’s life may have been in retaliation.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305- 4-POLICE or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.