FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A group of South Florida mothers who have lost children to gun violence are demanding justice, as they gathered around the home of the mother of a 9-year-old boy who was fatally shot.

The family of Antavious Scott and the activists were outraged due to the senseless gun violence in the Florida City community.

“All we ask is for justice. Please!” said Patricia Mills, Scott’s aunt. “Say his name!”

“Enough is enough,” said Romania Dukes, the founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice.

The news conference occurred on the 800 block of Lucy Street, where Scott was tragically killed on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Scott suffering from at least one gunshot wound and not alert.

Witnesses said Scott was with a group of people when gunfire erupted. As people ran from the bullets, he was struck.

Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived. Paramedics airlifted Scott to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Scott’s mother was devastated as she held a photo of her son and a shoe he used to wear.

“All she has left is a picture of her son and a shoe,” said Mills.

Activists said shootings have ticked up in the area.

“In the city of Florida City, there are so many killings going out everywhere, but it’s happening more recently down here,” said Tara Parks, a member of Peace for Gun Violence.

Now, officials are searching for the shooter who killed the young boy.

“We are going to find you, and we going all the way to the door. I can’t even tell my daughter how she feels because I don’t, I still have my four kids,” said Teretha Williams, Scott’s grandmother. “I am used to eight grandkids, I only have seven now. It’s going to be hard for me.”

While a family is left in pieces.

“He was kind of the strongest one. As for a 9-year-old, he had a lot of life in him,” said Quin Williams, Scott’s uncle.

Officials are urging the community to come forward and help find the shooter.

“All we need is a name, just a name, and I guarantee you, if we get that name, that shooter, we’ll guarantee you, he’ll be in custody,” said Florida City Police Officer James Butts.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Florida City Police at 305-247-8223, Miami-Dade Police at 305-876-7373, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

