HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Back in May, a pilot left Fort Lauderdale International Airport on a flight to Key West when something went wrong with the plane. This prompted the pilot to immediately land the plane onto a South Florida bridge.

A victim that was struck by the plane, Aida Kazakova, is speaking out.

“It’s turned my life upside down,” said Kazakova. “Every time I start thinking about it, it’s really hard,”

Kazakova and her two children were inside the car when the pilot made an emergency landing on bridge. The plane collided with her SUV.

Somehow, she and her two boys, six and two, were able to walk away.

“Thank you, I truly believe my car saved my life,” she said.

The pilot, Narcisco Torres, did no survive the plane landing. His two passengers onboard were sent to the hospital.

Federal investigators so far have said Toress experienced engine trouble shortly taking off FLL, but he believed he could have landed safely.

“I still cannot believe that I got into this situation, but even a person had to lose his life,” said Kazakova. “I’m still not settled, I still don’t believe this was the truth, and it’s scary, I need answers, I need to know what happened, how this could happen.”

A mother who is thankful to be alive as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation on what led up to this tragedy.

Kazakova sent her condolences to Torres’ family and she is still waiting for answers as the federal investigation wraps up.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.