NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother turned herself in Tuesday night after being charged in the accident shooting death of her 4-year-old daughter.

Krystal Banegas was charged with manslaughter, along with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Quavanta Ennels.

The incident occurred on Nov. 5 in the 8100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, where police said, Jocelyn Taylor Rolle was accidently shot in the head by her 3-year-old brother when he found a gun in their Northwest Miami-Dade home.

She and her younger brother were both left alone in a room with no supervision.

Ennels, a convicted felon, appeared in court Tuesday where a judge set his bond to $815,000.

