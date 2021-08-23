NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is suspected of killing her 15-month-old and stabbing her husband and stepdaughter at their Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a reported aggravated battery along Northwest 99th Street and 30th Avenue, just after 8:45 p.m., Monday.

Surveillance footage shows a woman with a baby on her hip hours before police said she went on the attack.

The child in the video would end up dead.

The neighbor told 7News the footage is from her front porch camera during a strange exchange Monday afternoon.

“She was not herself when I saw her earlier in the day,” said Thelma Sloan.

Sloan said her neighbor was there to deliver a message about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“About nobody should take a shot, because God had revealed to her that anybody who takes the shot is going to hell,” she said.

Seven hours later, calls for help were made from 3005 NW 99th St.

“We received several 911 calls in reference to a multiple stabbing,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man in bad shape.

“He stated that his wife had stabbed him multiple times,” Zabaleta said.

The suspect’s teenage daughter was also attacked.

“I have one trauma alert, 16-year-old female… lacerations to the right arm,” said a first responder.

Four other young children were able to run out of the home and weren’t hurt, but when police went inside they found a 15-month-old girl severely injured. She died at the hospital.

Police said her mother was also taken to the hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds.

A day later, neighbors are in shock.

“She’s a loving mother. I see her with the kids all the time,” said neighbor Ronnie Williams. “I don’t know what happened with her, but I assume she lost it. It was really sad.”

The suspect, her husband, and her teenage daughter all remain in the hospital, and police have not released any names of the victims involved.

