MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a 30-year-old man who was shot near Hard Rock Stadium last weekend is speaking out on her son’s tragic death.

“He didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve to die this way,” said Susan Isaacs.

The mother said the victim is her son, Dylan Issacs, a Bills fan who came to see the game and was not able to return home.

“I don’t know where people can be so cruel,” said Issacs.

The deadly altercation unfolded near Northwest 27th Avenue, just south of 199th Street, near the Hard Rock Stadium following Sunday night’s Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills football game.

Isaacs said following the game, her son was bumped by a vehicle as he walked with friends and family.

“He tried to catch the guy who hit him and the guy just shot him. He just shot him. He shot my son,” said Isaacs.

Miami Gardens police have not identified the identity of the victim but said that they responded to a person shot near the stadium on Sunday night, just before midnight.

Police said they performed CPR on the victim but they did not survive.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man was walking through traffic when a verbal altercation ensued with an unidentified subject. The situation escalated as the subject exited their vehicle, firing multiple rounds, striking the victim; the subject fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Isaacs said her son’s friends stayed with her son until his last breath.

“They watched him die,” said Isaacs.

Miami Gardens Police reported that the vehicle linked to the shooting has been located in West Palm Beach. Police haven’t identified the subject.

The victim’s brother comforted his mother as she said the victim was a caring and invovled family member who loved Star Wars.

“He was my big teddy bear, my protector. He’s such a funny, hilarious guy and we’re remembering him with laughs and tears. Never take people for granted. Always love hard. Forgive. Don’t carry grudges,” said Issacs.

His family is trying to raise money to lay him to rest and to cover funeral costs. Isaacs’ family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help them out.

Miami-Dade Crimestoppers urges anyone with information to come forward and assist in the case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

