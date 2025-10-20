NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is speaking out a day after she and her daughter were mauled by dogs in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Crystal said she and her 10-year-old daughter were attacked by a group of dogs that would not stop coming after them.

“I was so scared, I was scared, I was scared,” said Crystal. “They were biting and attacking me, they would not stop.”

The victim said she and her daughter had just gotten off the train and were walking to her mother’s house, located along Northwest 65th Street, when the canines charged at them.

“The dogs basically run up and attacked my daughter, she jumps on the car, and I rushed her to my mom’s house and come back and wait for the police to report the incident,” said Crystal. “And by the time I’m walking back up the street, they chased down the street and attacked me.”

The mother suffered multiple bites on her legs, while her daughter suffered bites on her ankle, leaving both of them traumatized.

“She was scared, she wouldn’t stop crying. She was like, ‘Mommy, they bit me, they bit me,'” she said.

When deputies arrived, the dogs turned on them as well, she said, forcing one of them to open fire.

“When the officer got there, an officer proceeded to approach the owner’s house, the dogs attacked him, and that’s when he drew his weapon and shot the dogs,” said Crystal. “They attacked the officer. What else he was supposed to do?”

Officials confirmed that one dog was shot and killed by responding officers.

The victim said the owner insisted the other dogs were strays, but she disagrees.

“If there are stray dogs, why are they under the car in your yard? They didn’t dig no hole to get up out of no gate,” said Crystal. “They got through the gate between the little openings; I watched them.”

It’s unclear whether or not the dogs’ owner is facing any charges or received any citations.

