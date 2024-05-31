MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is speaking out after, she said, a man exposed himself to her daughter while the young girl was at the library doing homework.

The incident occurred at the North Dade Regional Library on Wednesday in Miami Gardens.

According to the mother, Lethanne Fitzpatrick, 34-year-old Keith Robertson exposed himself to her daughter, who became frantic and called her.

“She was like, ‘Momma, I’m scared. Please come get me!'” said Fitzpatrick.

After hearing the call from her daughter, the concerned parent said, she was enraged.

“She was like, ‘Mom, come back and get us.’ I said ‘I’m right here, what happened?’ She was like, ‘Some man is trying to get my attention. He tapping on the keyboard, he keeps licking his lips, he is doing head gestures, telling me to come to him,'” said Fitzpatrick. “I’m disgusted. I’m hurt.”

Fitzpatrick said the man began touching himself, as she urged her daughter to find an adult or security guard at the library.

“I said, ‘Where are you now?’ She said, ‘Oh, I’m hiding behind the bookshelf.’ I said, ‘Find an adult. Where is the adult?’ She said, ‘I don’t see nobody,'” said Fitzpatrick.

The mother said she is upset at the security guard in the library.

She took matters into her own hands by calling the police and rushing to the library.

That is when, she said, she saw the guy who had exposed himself to her daughter.

“I then see the guy,” said Fitzpatrick. “[He said], ‘I didn’t do that.’ ‘Yes, you did!’ Now, as I’m hemming him up, my older son proceeds to get out the car and him (Robertson) and my oldest son fight.”

The incident then escalated when, Fitzpatrick said, Robertson pulled out a gun in the middle of the fight and opened fire.

“Blasts off about three, four shots and then runs,” said Fitzpatrick.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the corner of Northwest 24th Street and Northwest 183rd Street, where they found Robertson and arrested him.

The 34-year-old appeared in bond court on Thursday.

“You are ordered to stay away from the alleged victims,” said the judge.

He faces serious charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior.

Fitzpatrick said she will never allow such a thing to happen again.

“As a parent, I felt helpless. Like, I couldn’t protect her at the moment. So that right there really killed me. So don’t trust anyone,” she said.

Robertson is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The Miami-Dade Public Library System released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

Our employees and security guard immediately acted in identifying the suspect and calling Miami Gardens Police when this incident was reported, including staying with the young lady until her mother arrived. The confrontation between the family of the young lady and the suspect occurred offsite, and we are relieved the suspect has been apprehended. Leila Khalil, Chief, Communications & Community Engagement Miami-Dade Public Library System

Miami Gardens Police continues to investigate the incident.

