NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is speaking out after her and her daughter were mauled by dogs Saturday.

According to the victim, her and her 10-year-old daughter were attacked by a group of dogs that would not stop coming after them.

“I was so scared, I was scared, I was scared,” said Crystal who was attacked by the dogs.

The terrifying attack took place in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“They were biting and attacking me, they would not stop,” said Crystal.

The victim said her and her 10-year-old daughter had just gotten off the train and were walking to her mother’s house along Northwest 65th street when the dogs charged at them.

“The dogs basically run up and attacked my daughter, she jumps on the car and I rushed her to my mom’s house and come back and wait for the police to report the incident,” said Crystal. “And by the time I’m walking back up the street, they chased down the street and attacked me.”

The mother suffered multiple bites on her legs, while her daughter suffered bites on her ankle leaving both of them traumatized.

“She was scared, she wouldn’t stop crying, she was like, mommy, they bit me, they bit me,” said Crystal.

When deputies arrived, the dogs turned on them as well she said, forcing officers to open fire.

“When the officer got there, an officer proceeded to approach the owner’s house, the dogs attacked him, and that’s when he dropped his weapon and shot the dogs,” said Crystal. “They attacked the officer, what else he was supposed to do?”

Officials confirmed that one dog was shot and killed by responding officers.

The victim said the owner insisted the other dogs were strays, but she disagrees.

“If there are stray dogs, why are they under the car in your in your yard? They didn’t dig no hole to get up out of no gate,” said Crystal. “They got through the gate between the little openings, I watched them.”

It’s unclear whether or not the dog owner is facing any charges or received any citations.

