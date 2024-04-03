NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A parent is speaking out after, she said, her 6-year-old son was left behind by the school bus after a field trip to the Youth Fair.

Students from Charles R. Drew K-8 Center in Northwest Miami-Dade went to the fair on Wednesday. After their trip had concluded, the school bus left the fairgrounds, but the staff who were supervising the students apparently forgot a few of them.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Latasha Jones said her son Jaquime was among those students.

“I’m angry. I’m very angry. I’m still angry,” she said.

Jones said her son went to the fair on the school bus with his kindergarten class, but when it was time to return to school, he was left behind.

Thankfully, another parent brought him back in her own personal car.

That oversight left Jones fuming.

“They didn’t even know that they left him until the parent who retrieved him and brought him back to the school, she beat the buses back to the school,” said Jones.

That good Samaritan parent told 7News that she was not an approved chaperone for the trip.

“He went to the fair on a school bus with his teacher, got to the fair, and ended up with a whole another parent that’s not even a chaperone,” said Jones.

Still, the good Samaritan parent said she went to the fair on her own account to watch her son, who was also on the field trip. At one point, the parent said, the teacher left Jaquime with her.

Now Jones wants to know how and why this happened, saying that this could have ended very differently.

“You didn’t even know who you left my child with. You just hand him off to be someone else’s responsibility. When I signed that field trip form, he was supposed to stay with his teacher,” said Jones.

Another parent who spoke to 7News said her child was also left behind on the field trip.

The school district released a statement following the incident.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply concerned to learn that several students from Charles R. Drew K-8 Center returned to their school from a field trip with a parent instead of their assigned bus. We are looking into the matter and will take appropriate action.” MDCPS

