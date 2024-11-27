MIAMI (WSVN) - A Naples mother and her son admitted their roles in a $750,000 armed robbery of gold jewelry from a Hialeah business owner, prosecutors said.

Julian Flores, 25, and Lourdes Diaz, 56, each pleaded guilty in federal court to charges including conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery under the Hobbs Act, and using a firearm during a violent crime.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 16, 2023, when Diaz, driving a rented white SUV, parked the vehicle in a Hialeah commercial parking lot.

Flores, wearing black clothing and a ski mask, exited the SUV armed with a gun and confronted the victim as they loaded a suitcase of gold jewelry into a car.

Flores struck the victim multiple times with the gun during a struggle for the suitcase and fired a shot into the ground before seizing the jewelry and fleeing in the SUV driven by Diaz, authorities said.

Flores was arrested on Oct. 2, 2023, wearing some of the stolen jewelry.

Diaz, arrested the next day, had concealed the remaining jewelry in a safe at the home of one of Flores’ associates, investigators said.

On Friday, a U.S. district judge accepted Diaz’s guilty plea. Flores entered his plea four days later.

Both face a maximum sentence of life in prison, with sentencing dates yet to be scheduled.

