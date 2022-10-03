WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has been left scarred after an incident at his school, and the boy’s mother said he is now scared to go back.

Six-year-old Wyatt Banos was left with a large cut on his eye, and his mother has several questions about how the school’s staff handled the situation.

“There’s medical negligence here, there’s lack of supervision. This should not happen to any child in any school,” Beatriz Banos, Wyatt’s mother, said. “They did not seek out any medical help for my child. What if this would have been something more serious?”

A behavioral therapist met with Wyatt during school at Charles R. Hadley Elementary, Friday.

Later that afternoon, Beatriz received a call from that therapist.

“He told me not to worry and not to rush, but that my son needed stitches,” Beatriz said.

She went straight to the school, where she said her son had been waiting without any medical treatment.

“He had a huge laceration on his eye, and his eye was swollen with blood running down his face,” she said.

Wyatt had been kicked in the head during recess.

“When I asked him what happened, he told me another kid hurt him,” said Beatriz.

Beatriz took him straight to the emergency room where he needed seven stitches to close the cut.

She would later realize his teacher had texted her about what happened and explained that “the nurses office is closed,” and that “he needs stitches,” but she said she never received a single call​ from the teacher or school administrators.

“I guess what’s the most frustrating about this is that I wasn’t contacted by the school system. I wasn’t contacted by the place that I entrusted my child with,” she said.

She also has questions about how this happened in the first place, and who was watching the children when her son was kicked in the face.

“They are supposed to be there to make sure the children are getting an education and they are safe, and they have failed me,” Beatriz said.

Beatriz met with school administrators and even filled out a report with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

She said they advised her that this has to be handled by the school system.

Miami-Dade Public Schools spokesperson, Elmo R. Lugo released a statement in regards to the incident reading, “The parent was notified at the time of the incident. School administration is working with the family on the matter.”

Beatriz said the only communication she had received from the school was in the form of a text message and doesn’t believe that is enough if a child is bleeding or in need of stitches.

