MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens mother is demanding answers after, she says, her 5-year-old son arrived home on Wednesday from school with a cut to the arm after being hit by his teacher.

The parent, who did not want to be identified, said the incident happened last month at Aspire Preparatory Academy on Northwest 34th Avenue near 213 Street.

“Nov. 19, I received a message from the teacher telling me that he was injured,” said the mother.

The mother said the teacher informed her that her child hurt himself with a pencil.

She shared photos of the injury with 7News.

“This was a gash. This wasn’t just a hit. This wasn’t just a minor cut that you can put a band-aid. This was a deep cut that required him to get stitches,” she said.

But as they were on their way to the emergency room, where the child got three stitches, he told his mother a different story about what had happened.

“I asked him what happened and he let me know his teacher did hit him with a ruler,” said the mother. “It’s scary because you send your child to school for eight hours of the day thinking that your child is in good hands.”

For two weeks the mother said she tried to get the story straight from the school to no avail, so she reported the incident to Miami Gardens Police.

“He did admit he was playing around and the teacher was yelling at him and frustrated because he was not listening,” she said.

The mother said her son is doing OK but frightened because of what happened.

Now, the concerned mother wants to know how her son got cut in class. She has a message for the teacher who is allegedly responsible.

“No matter how frustrated you are, you shouldn’t take it out on that child. It could’ve been his eye, it was so close to his eye. Then he would’ve been blind for the rest of his life, then what?” she said.

The mother said the teacher is still working and she has since pulled her son from the school.

