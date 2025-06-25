NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is speaking out after, authorities said, she and her children were shot at while traveling on the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway — an attack she believes was sparked by road rage.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responding to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers shut down the eastbound lanes of the expressway for roughly two hours while they investigated the incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an occupant traveling in a black Chevy Malibu opened fire on a white Hyundai sedan, according to FHP.

It appears the early stages of the road rage incident transpired on a local street, where Cassandra Morgan and her three children were traveling in the white sedan.

According to Morgan, the driver was veering into her lane, so she honked at him.

“My son was in the back. He yelled out. ‘Mom!’ So that’s what made me notice that he was merging onto us,” said Morgan. “So I blew the horn, and I slowed down. He got in front of me.”

That’s when the situation escalated, as Morgan passed the Malibu down the road and got in front of it.

“They stuck a middle finger when I went around them,” she said. “That’s when he got into the middle lane behind me and trailed me the whole way.”

The driver of the Chevy followed Morgan onto the expressway. As she was approaching Northwest 47th Avenue, Morgan said, the passenger in the Chevy shot two times into her car.

“They went ahead of me a little bit, and the passenger shot at the windshield, and they drove off,” she said.

The mother of three pulled over onto the shoulder of the expressway and began to check on her children.

As a result of the shooting, Morgan’s 15-year-old daughter suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

“She said that she felt hot in her shoulder and she was moving her clothes, and I saw the blood,” Morgan said.

The teen was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Her mother said she’s doing OK and doctors were able to extract apparent bullet fragments.

“She’s OK. She’s still shaken up from the situation. She’s scared, pretty scared,” Morgan said.

Nonetheless, the turn of events left Morgan and her children startled.

“The safety of my kids. I just feel unsafe out here,” said Morgan.

The teen has since been released from the hospital.

As of late Wednesday night, troopers are searching for the driver and his trigger-happy passenger. They seek the public’s assistance in locating a black Chevy Malibu, possibly with one blue fog light.

“We are asking the public, anyone who saw anything and possibly saw something, to please contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP 347,” said FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call *FHP (347) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

