MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens mother is speaking out after she and her children were shot at while traveling on the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway Tuesday night—an attack she believes was sparked by road rage.

The shooting incident transpired just before 9:30 p.m., with Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responding to the scene and shutting down the eastbound lanes of the expressway in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue for roughly two hours as they investigated the incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an occupant traveling in a black Chevy Malibu opened fire on a white Hyundai sedan, according to FHP.

It appears the early stages of the road rage incident transpired on a local street, where Cassandra Morgan and her three children were traveling in the white sedan. According to Morgan, the driver was veering into her lane, so she honked at him.

“He was coming over on me so I blew[my horn],” said Morgan.

That’s when the situation escalated.

The driver of the Chevy followed Morgan onto the expressway and as she was approaching Northwest 47th Avenue, they shot into the vehicle.

“They went ahead of me a little bit and the passenger shot at the windshield and they drove off,” said Morgan.

The mother of three pulled over onto the shoulder of the expressway and began to check on her children.

“She said that she felt hot in her shoulder and she was moving her clothes and I saw the blood,” she said.

As a result of the road rage incident, Morgan’s 15-year-old daughter sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Female, shot to the left chest with an exit wound to the left clavicle […] we’re going to Ryder,” said a dispatcher Tuesday night.

The teen was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her mother said she’s doing OK and doctors were able to extract apparent bullet fragments.

“He said that she’s okay. They were able to get whatever out that was there,” she said.

Nonetheless, the turn of events left Morgan and her children startled.

“The safety of my kids. I just feel unsafe out here,” said Morgan.

Now troopers are searching for the driver and his trigger-happy passenger and they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a black Chevy Malibu, possibly with one blue fog light.

“We are asking the public, anyone who saw anything and possibly saw something, to please contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP (347),” said FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez.

If you have any information on this crime, call *FHP (347) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.