MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school coach is in hot water and has been removed from his post pending an investigation that stems from allegations he was sending explicit messages to a 17-year-old girl. The victim’s mother says she wants the coach arrested.

The alarming allegations occurred at Miami Northwestern Senior High. The unidentified coach is now under investigation by school officials and being questioned by Miami-Dade Schools police.

The victim’s mother, who did not want to be identified, said the coach has been sending messages to her teenage daughter, trying to start a sexual relationship with her.

“Like sexually talking to her about trying to have sex with her,” she said.

Messages shown to 7News by the concerned mother reads: “Man, I wanna make you my girl. I ain’t trying to play you or try you…I want you bad…” The rest of the message is too explicit to share.

Other messages on Instagram read: “Whenever you stop playing, I’m ready for you.” The rest of the message talks about more sex acts.

The mother said her daughter spoke up about the alarming messages.

“He been messing with young ladies at that school. My daughter was just the one with the courage to speak up and tell,” she said.

She added that the man had inappropriately touched her daughter.

“So he’s supposed to be actually protecting them while they are at school, watching over them to make sure nothing happens to them at school, and you are the biggest pervert of them all!” said the mother.

Students at the school say they are well aware of what’s going on.

“I just heard that he was talking to a student,” said a female student.

“He was texting a senior and touching them,” said another student.

Parents at the school were left without words after being told of the allegations.

“Wow! I’m speechless, y’all,” said a mother.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is aware of the allegations made against this individual. He has been removed from the school site, pending an investigation.

As for the concerned mother, she said she wants to see the coach in handcuffs.

“I want to see him behind bars where he belongs. I hope this is a lesson not just for him, but for any man who thinks it’s OK to mess with little girls. It’s not OK,” she said.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said they are handling this case and are in the early stages of their investigation.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

