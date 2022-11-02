MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a little boy who was taken by his father and grandmother was finally reunited with her son at Miami International Airport.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was flown back home Tuesday evening to meet with his mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion after being separated for the past two months.

The 6-year-old boy was missing since August 27 after his father allegedly took him from a scheduled visit.

A Walmart shopper spotted the boy in the store in Canada, Sunday.

“We were both crying and I told her thank you for saving my son’s life and she said ‘The only thing I want is if you could update me and send me a picture on holidays here and there,’ and I was like, ‘Of course, I will bring you here,'” said Concepcion.

An emotional reunion was documented as many gathered at the airport to witness the homecoming.

Morales’ father and grandmother are now in police custody.

