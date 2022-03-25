CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A high honor has been bestowed on a member of the WSVN family.

Toby Lerner Ansin, the mother of WSVN owners Andrew and James Ansin, was presented Friday with a lifetime achievement award by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The celebration took place at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

Toby was given the award for her leadership and her positive contributions to the South Florida community, which includes founding the Miami City Ballet and providing a scholarship every year to students at the Miami City Ballet School.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was also on hand for the ceremony and declared March 25 Toby Lerner Ansin Day in Miami-Dade County.

