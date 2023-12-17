MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is on a special mission to raise awareness after her daughter was killed in Israel.

Hannie Ricardo’s pain was on display Friday at an event in Miami Beach, with the goal of making a difference.

“My daughter Oriya was murdered,” she said. “I’m here to talk about her and talk about the other 362 young people that were massacred in the Nova party.”

Oriya was slaughtered just over two months ago at the infamous music festival in Israel, as Hamas launched their siege.

“It makes me so angry,” said Hannie.

In the midst of her grief, Hannie is trying to help other families by raising money for people who lost everything in the invasion.

On Friday, she met with Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

“She’s an impressive woman, and I told her that God should continue to give her strength, and the small part that we can play here in Miami Beach, we’re 100% behind her,” he said,

Attendees at the event said they’re determined to keep the memory of the dead alive.

“We have gone through years, thousands of years of exile, persecutions, but we are resilient, we are strong, but we are resilient and strong because we work together all the time,” said Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, Consul General of Israel in Miami.

They’re hoping to send a message to South Florida and the world that the fight is far from over.

“I hope the world will wake up and see that this needs to end, and it needs to end now before it will be too late,” said Hannie.

Money raised at Friday’s event is expected to go directly to other families affected by the Hamas attacks.

