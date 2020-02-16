Mother of toddler fatally struck in South Miami-Dade demands justice

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of the 3-year-old boy who, authorities said, was struck and killed by an out-of-control driver in South Miami-Dade is demanding accountability in the wake of the tragedy that took her only son.

Judy Rojo spoke with 7News on Sunday, two days after the Valentine’s Day crash that claimed the life of Anthony De Leon.

The grieving mother said she is living a parent’s worst nightmare.

“It’s hard to let go, especially when you spend 365 days with your son,” she said.

Rojo described her final moments with her child, when, she said, she witnessed the fatal crash along U.S. 1, near 304th Street, Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Hanskabell Amargos lost control of a dark gray Dodge Charger and plowed into the family’s flower stand.

​”He was being reckless. He could have taken us, too, because we were there with my son,” said Rojo.

Rojo said her son, who loved the outdoors and balloons, was struck by the Charger while standing near the flower stand.

Investigators said the Charger drove through the family’s tent and pinned the boy underneath.

“I tried to lift the car up. He was on the tire’s side, [and I was] trying to lift up the car,” said Rojo. “I saw people helping us, too, but we couldn’t lift up the car.”

Rescue crews responded to the scene and rushed De Leon to the emergency room at Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He died a short time later.

Police have since confirmed Amargos is an employee at Spitzer Automotive.

Alison A. Spitzer, the dealership’s president released a statement on Sunday that reads, “It is difficult to find the right words to describe the heartfelt sympathy the people of Spitzer Homestead have for all the families involved in this devastating tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time, and for every day after.”

As the FHP’s investigation continues, Rojo said she is demanding answers and hoping the driver who took her only son receives the punishment he deserves.

“My son was only 3 years old. He took his life immediately,” said Rojo. “He could take another life immediately.”

Charges against Amargos are pending.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.