Mother of teen who saved drowning mother, son receives posthumous honor on his behalf

(WSVN) - A South Florida mother who raised a hero received an honor on his behalf.

The Miami-Dade County Commission gave a touching posthumous honor for a teenager who made the ultimate sacrifice to save the lives of people he didn’t even know.

“We would like to hereby proclaim Tuesday, October 29, 2019 as a day of remembrance of Cristian Burgos,” said Miami-Dade Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson.

Local leaders did what they could to make sure Cristian Burgos is not forgotten.

The 17-year-old died on Oct. 2, several days after saving the lives of a 25-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son from drowning at Historic Virginia Key Beach.

“Cristian Burgos was a high school student whose bravery and quick thinking helped to change the course of the life of two people, without taking his own safety into consideration,” said Edmonson.

Cristian’s mother was presented with a plaque outlining the proclamation. Those who knew the brave young man said they weren’t surprised by the teenager’s actions.

“It is an emotional day for the family, and we are grateful the county has chosen to honor him in this way,” said Dr. Nelson Fernandez, a family friend. “He was an extraordinary young man and a true role model, and we are going to miss him.”

And so will his school family from Booker T. Washington Senior High.

“He has been the light that shines at Booker T. Washington Senior High school,” said assistant principal Lena McArthur. “He was always giving, and he was always supportive, and he did his best to help anyone at the school, so we knew his efforts would have been of that nature.”

“Cristian was a huge part of our school,” said assistant principal Christopher Pardo. “The kids really loved him, and they really, really felt that he’s a big huge part of our school — from athletics to whatever shows we do at school, is always a tribute to Cristian.”

A scholarship has also been established in Cristian’s name that will go to students who demonstrate courage, kindness and selflessness.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.