HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-old boy has been found after being missing for months.

The boy, Jorge “Jojo” Morales, was found in Canada by a Good Samaritan who spotted him and his dad at a local Walmart over the weekend.

He has been missing since Aug. 27.

“I cannot wait to hold him and smell him,” said Yanet Leal Concepcion, Jojo’s mother. “I’m just so grateful, like I’m so happy, I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy in my life.”

Concepcion has been looking for her little boy, along with authorities and the FBI after she said his father took off with him along with his grandmother.

“Constant sadness to say the least, very little sleep, having trouble eating, just constantly praying, constantly thinking that something bad was going to happen to him,” Concepcion said.

The good news came Sunday, according to Concepcion, as a call came in at around 12:30 p.m. while she was at work.

Quickly thereafter, she was able to speak with her son.

“He asked me where I have been, because he doesn’t know, he’s very unaware to what’s going on,” she said. “Thankfully, it’s a blessing in disguise that he is living with autism because he thought he was on vacation, and I told him the same.”

Now, Concepcion said she is waiting for her son’s arrival, with reunion taking place Monday night or Tuesday. She said Jojo will be brought back home by a Canadian social worker.

Concepcion also had this message for the person who called police,

“We are forever grateful that, you know, it takes courage to say something, and I know it does, and I hope they know that, thanks to that person, I’m going to see my son again,” she said.

When it comes to Jojo’s father and grandmother, 7News were told that they are in police custody.

