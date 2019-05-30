Mother of Miami Norland High employee found dead makes tearful plea

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is making a tearful plea after her daughter’s body, identified as 41-year-old Kameela Russell, was found floating in a Miami Gardens canal.

Linda Russell spoke with 7News in hopes that somebody watching could provide detectives with valuable information.

“She was my only child,” she said while holding back tears. “I just hope that somebody out there can help me to have some closure for me and her two girls.”

The employee at Miami Norland Senior High was originally reported missing from her aunt’s home along the 800 block of Northwest 203rd Street, May 15.

Her decomposed body was found less than a mile away, in a canal near Northwest 207th Street and 15th Avenue, Saturday.

“This is very, very difficult cause, with her personality. She was always friendly. Everybody loved her,” Russell said, “and for this to happen, it’s a total shock. I just don’t understand any of it.”

Detectives searched the home of Kameela’s former colleague nearby but have not made any arrests.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

