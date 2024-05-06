DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is turning her pain into purpose after her teenage son died as he tried to save a drowning driver who crashed his car into a canal.

The mother is now keeping her son’s legacy alive by working to keep others safe, in both a sobering reminder and a sign of her commitment to safety.

“Every city that joins me in my mission, helps me keep the promise I made to my son that I would not let him be forgotten,” said Sarah Perry. “I am living my son’s legacy.”

A new public safety feature unveiled Monday afternoon at Doral Glades Park. The Aden Perry Good Samaritan and Scholarship Fund unveiled its Hero Life Rings to honor a teenage good samaritan who gave his life trying to save a driver who crashed into a lake in Sunrise in 2022.

Neither of them survived.

“We were out walking our dog that night, and unfortunately when the driver of the car opened the door and screamed out for help, my son did the only thing he could do that night and that was answer the call by jumping in,” said Perry.

These life rings are a way for Sarah to save others from experiencing the pain she had to endure.

“That night forever changed my life, and I realized at that moment that there was something I had to do to prevent that accident from happening again and prevent other moms feeling like I do and other good samaritans from losing their lives,” said Perry.

After establishing several life rings across Broward County waterways, Aden Perry Good Samaritan and Scholarship Fund added its first one in Miami-Dade County. A decision that Sarah couldn’t be more thankful for.

“It was a big moment for me, because it meant to me that people were catching on,” said Perry. “People are understanding and realizing the importance of what I’m trying to do.”

After the unveiling, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue demonstrated how to use the life rings in case of an emergency. They have a clear message to anyone who needs to use one, “Throw, don’t go!” Use these rings instead of going into potentially dangerous waters.

Even if there’s a small chance that these waterways get safer, it’s something that means everything for Sarah.

“As we know, you can’t prevent where the next drowning is going to be, but cities like Doral, being proactive and get “Hero Life Rings” by their waterways, it means the next time there’s a water emergency, there’s a better chance that somebody will survive,” said Perry.

The foundation is also responsible for giving out hundreds of scholarships since 2023. It also provides essential school supplies for students in need.

