Mother of 5 shares ordeal after arsonist sets van on fire in Cutler Bay

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother sprang into action to ensure her family’s safety after, she said, someone set her van on fire, and she said it’s not the first time arsonists have targeted her neighborhood.

A neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured the moment the victim’s vehicle was set ablaze outside of her Cutler Bay home, early Sunday morning.

The van’s owner, a mother of five, said they were all asleep when one of the children heard an explosion and ran to tell her the vehicle was on fire.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, said she took her children to the backyard and called 911.

She said this isn’t the first time a car in her neighborhood goes up in flames.

“I did speak to a few neighbors and friends, and yes, I guess they randomly pick the car, and they just set it up on fire as a joke, which is not a joke,” she said. “This could have been worse. It could have been my kids’ lives.”

Neighbor Johnny Rodriguez’s Ring doorbell camera showed when he sprinted out of his home to help the victim.

“I’m not a hero. It’s my neighbor. This is my family, you know. We live across the street from each other,” he said. “The daughter was the one that called me and screamed that the house was on fire, so I ran out, got the water hose, got a little bit of hair burnt, turned it off.”

Surveillance video also captured what appears to be the getaway car, as well as a person crossing the street who is believed to be the subject.

If you have any information on this arson case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

