WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken South Florida mother is speaking out one day after a stray bullet sent her 4-year-old son to the hospital.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Hassell Oporta said she feared that she would lose her son Dylan when he was shot inside of their West Miami-Dade home, Saturday night.

“I’ve been having really scary thoughts of what could’ve happened. Thank God, that didn’t happen,” she said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting happened along Southwest 127th Court, near 12th Street, in the Tamiami area.

At around 8:45 p.m., detectives said, people outside started arguing.

Speaking with reporters late Saturday night, MDPD Detective Luis Sierra described what happened next,

“One of the subjects presented a firearm and started firing rounds towards another person, at which point one of the rounds actually when in through a home and struck a child,” he said.

Police continued their investigation in the neighborhood on Sunday.

7News cameras captured shattered glass where bullets pierced one trailer, as well as a car that was also hit several times.

“We were in the bedroom in the bed. He was playing in the corner, and I just heard the shot, and I just checked the closet, and he just started screaming and he started toughing [his side],” said Oporta, “and when I lifted the blouse, it had a hole and he started bleeding.”

Oporta said her son was rushed to the hospital, adding that he was grazed on his side by his ribs.

“He’s been, like, really traumatized,” she said.

Thankfully, Oporta said, the bullet only left a flesh wound and some burns, but she fears his emotional scars from all this may be worse.

“He’s like telling me, ‘Mom, I don’t want boom,'” she said, ” because I think he knows, even though he’s 4.”

Police said the two people involved in the shooting took off. Detectives searching for them, so Oporta and her family can have some justice.

“This shouldn’t have happened. Never,” said Oporta as she fought back tears.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-476-5423 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

