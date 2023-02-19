SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman’s dream of owning a home for her and her children will soon become a reality, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

7News cameras captured volunteers hard at work building homes in Southwest Miami-Dade on day 7 of Habitat”s annual Blitz Build, Saturday morning.

“We are turning gray concrete shells into colorful homes,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami.

Over the past seven days and the upcoming week, about 1,000 volunteers will be working tirelessly to finalize new homes for people who may have trouble affording them.

Among the future homeowners putting in sweat equity is Krystal Holt.

“I worked really hard to get where I’m at. It wasn’t easy,” she said.

The mother of three on Saturday helped to paint the house she will eventually call home.

Holt said it has been a labor of love to reach this point.

“As far as building my credit, getting my credit together, that took time, and making sure that I have money to fall back on in order to do my closing,” she said.

WSVN Channel 7 continues to be a proud longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. The station is backing Holt’s home, as it has many others over the years.

Artecona said the work is needed now more than ever.

“It’s unfortunate that we are one of the least affordable housing cities in the country, so thanks to Habitat and to our sponsors like WSVN, we are able to provide a needy family with an opportunity to be homeowners,” he said.

Holt said she is grateful for the chance to work toward home ownership with Habitat.

“They are so patient with you. Like, first of all, they’re like – the help was wonderful; even if you’re not ready, they help you get ready,” she said.

But the future homeowner said this is bigger than the process, since the end result will be a place she and her family can enjoy for years to come.

“I have something to leave for my kids. I have a yard for my kids to play in a safe neighborhood,” she said. “I don’t have to be inside of an apartment and hear all this noise every night.”

As she takes one step closer to receiving her house keys and moving in.

“I’m looking forward to moving in. I’m ready to move in. I’m ready, like, I’m so excited,” she said. “I have been trying to get a house for quite some time now.”

Holt’s home marks WSVN’s 23rd backed Habitat home. The goal is to wrap up work on all five homes for families next weekend.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

