MIAMI (WSVN) - One of the survivors of a Fort Lauderdale boating explosion is speaking out weeks after the deadly Memorial Day incident.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cassandra Rivera spoke publicly for the first time at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday since the boat explosion.

She says she and her family were on a friend’s boat when they began to smell fuel. Within moments, the boat exploded. Eleven people rushed to the hospital in what would be described by doctors as a “mass casualty incident.”

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the ignition of fuel vapors sparked the explosion.

Dr. Carl Schulman, a burn surgeon at the Miami Burn Center, accompanied her during the conference. He had provided specialized burn care to Rivera and her two children, 5 and 7, who remain at Holtz Children’s Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Four of the patients involved, including Cassandra and her two children, are still recovering. Rivera says she suffered burns to her extremities, her fingers, and her toes. She says she has only left the hospital for three hours in the past few weeks.

Her 7-year-old son, Anthony, was one of the most critical patients, suffering burns across his entire body, including his face. Doctors say he can potentially remain in the hospital for the next few months. Rivera’s 5-year-old son, Cash, had fewer burns but is on the road to recovery.

“It breaks your mom-heart to see your child in pain,” said Rivera. “For a while, while I was in the ICU, I literally doubted myself, and I said, ‘I failed as a mom.'” And I had to come to the realization that there was nothing that I could do. I didn’t expect anything to happen. It’s a fluke accident. I’ve boated my entire life. I’ve never had it happen. I never expected it to happen.”

Her husband has since been discharged.

Rivera says she believes the road to recovery will be long but continues to express her thanks towards the doctors at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

