Mother killed, toddler hurt, 3 detained after back-to-back shootings in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Squad cars raced from one crime scene to another after back-to-back shootings in a Southwest Miami-Dade community left a mother dead and her 3-year-old daughter injured while police took three people into custody.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a dark gray four-door Nissan rolled up on the 24-year-old woman and the toddler in the area of Southwest 258th Street and U.S. 1, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

“We heard six shots fired,” said area resident Dominique Granja. “I saw a guy, and woman had a bloody shirt, a shirt that was bloody, so I guess it was here.”

Investigators said someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

Granja described a chaotic scene and a heavy police presence.

“We saw there was a woman on the floor, and the police officers were helping her, and then the ambulances were just coming,” she said.

Police said the mother, identified as LeShonte Jones, did not survive.

Investigators said her daughter was hurt but did not specify how. She is expected to be OK.

The victims’ family members rushed to the scene.

“It was heartbreaking to be able to stand with the father and just listen to the pain he was going through,” said MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

As detectives searched for Jones’ killer, police said, another shooting took place blocks away, near Southwest 266th Street and 138th Avenue.

The gunshots sent residents scrambling for cover.

“It’s almost mind-blowing, because everybody here witnessed it as well. There was a group of residents that were here who were also waiting for this scene to finish when we heard that shots rang out,” said Zabaleta, “and it was multiple shots that rang out, to the point where people started running in fear for their lives to try to get some cover.”

As officers raced to investigate the second shooting, and a police chopper took to the skies, more gunfire erupted as they got closer to the scene.

Police said the shootings are not connected.

In their second investigation, officers have detained three people.

No one was hurt.

As for the first shooting, detectives said they’re confident someone saw something that can help them solve the case.

“Give us any type description. It doesn’t matter how small it may be,” said Zabaleta. “Investigators can use every piece of information in order to hopefully come to a closure.”

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.