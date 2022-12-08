NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother continues her mission to put smiles on families faces during the holidays. Her generous act is also a way to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

Home video of Christmas in 2015 showed Jada Page opening presents with her little sister. This would be Jada’s last Christmas.

In August of 2016, at the age of 8, she was shot and killed by an unknown gunman outside her grandmother’s home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Since then, Rosalind Brown has searched for ways to honor her daughter’s life.

“I just want the world to know that she’s here, she was loved, she’s remembered,” Brown said.

Brown spoke to 7News from her mother’s school in Northwest Miami-Dade where there is a mural of Jada on the wall of the playground.

“Keeping her memory alive, you know being able to say that I’m doing these things in Jada’s honor, is what keeps me ticking,” Brown said.

In 2021, Brown hosted the first Jada Page Foundation Toy Giveaway at Golden Glades Elementary School, making sure every child had a gift for Christmas.

“When it happened, as I walked in to see all the toys and the kids being so ecstatic, it just did something to my spirit,” Brown said.

She said the community helped to make this happen, and she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

Brown is going to need more help this year as the population at Golden Glades has grown to 250 students. Donations will help bring smiles to the children in Jada’s honor.

“I have to do this for her because I know she wouldn’t want to see mommy give up,” Brown said. “I do need the community’s support, just keeping it going, because I don’t want it to end with us burying her. I want the world to remember her.”

If you would like to pitch in, new unwrapped toys can be dropped of at 2240 NW 119th St. in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Then, the week before Christmas, the second annual Jada Page Toy Giveaway will take place at Golden Glades Elementary School.

